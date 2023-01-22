99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette Perform At Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial

January 22, 2023 6:48PM EST
Share

Family and famous friends gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Sunday for a live-streamed memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Axl Rose spoke and performed a solo piano version of “November Rain”, while Alanis Morissette performed “Rest”. Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performed an acoustic “To Sheila”.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared an emotional poem. Her daughter’s husband read a letter on her behalf, and revealed she’s a mom.

See the entire service here.

More about:
Alanis Morissette
Axl Rose
funeral
Lisa Marie Presley
memorial service

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Mt. Washington Man Gets A Message In A Bottle Back After 37 Years
3

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
4

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods
5

Buffalo Bills Gift Hero Who Saved 24 People In Blizzard Super Bowl Tickets

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE