Awkward Moment When Country Star Chase Rice Performs For A ‘Bachelor’ One-On-One

Jan 28, 2020 @ 8:45am

If you consider the fact that Chase Rice had dated the woman who was on that one-on-one date with ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber, then yeah that’s pretty awkward.

So little did Peter know, he was surprising Victoria Fuller with a private concert by a dude she used to date.  She was upset when she saw Chase and walked off.  Chase was NOT pleased and sounded off during an interview that he thought it was awful of producers to blindside him. Chase said, ‘We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool chick, from what I know of her,’ he said. ‘You know, I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him. You know, I knew she was going on the show.’ 

Now he doesn’t know for sure that it was a calculated move by producers to create drama, but either way he wants no part of that. Peter seemed to be unaware of the history too.

FULL STORY HERE

