Avril Lavigne Has New Music Coming And Writes A Letter To Fans

Avril Lavigne is making a musical comeback and wrote a letter to her fans on her website.

In it she talks about her years long struggle with Lyme disease and how the ordeal has inspired her to write new music.

I wrote a letter to my fans on my website. https://t.co/R2PuqcKx0d pic.twitter.com/xbmS0WifO1 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 6, 2018

The first single off her new album will be called “Head Above Water” and will be released September 19th.

She has also posted teaser images on her Instagram page.