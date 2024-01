Source: YouTube

Avril Lavigne is launching her Greatest Hits tour this summer, featuring special guests All Time Low, Simple Plan, Royal & The Serpent, and Girlfriends.

It starts May 22nd in Vancouver and wraps up September 16th in Edmonton, hitting 25 cities including Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday.

What song should she start with and what should she end with?