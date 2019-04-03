‘Avengers: Endgame’ Shatters All-Time Presale Records

Avengers: Endgame is now the most anticipated movie ever, according to movie-ticket sales site Fandango.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. PT., and Marvel fans quickly pushed the movie past its MCU predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, and three Star Wars films. Although the records include the film’s first 24 hours of presales, Avengers: Endgame only needed 6 hours to take the top spot. Star Wars: The Force Awakens is No. 2, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Avengers: Infinity War.

Not all fans were able to just snap their fingers and get tickets. Movie theater chain AMC admitted in a tweet that its site had gone down. Patrons couldn’t access it directly, or buy AMC tickets through third-party sites, such as Fandango.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo thanked the fans in a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon that read, “Unbelievable. You guys are awesome.”

