‘Avengers: Endgame’ Shatters All-Time Presale Records

Avengers: Endgame is now the most anticipated movie ever, according to movie-ticket sales site Fandango.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. PT., and Marvel fans quickly pushed the movie past its MCU predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, and three Star Wars films. Although the records include the film’s first 24 hours of presales, Avengers: Endgame only needed 6 hours to take the top spot. Star Wars: The Force Awakens is No. 2, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Avengers: Infinity War.

Not all fans were able to just snap their fingers and get tickets. Movie theater chain AMC admitted in a tweet that its site had gone down. Patrons couldn’t access it directly, or buy AMC tickets through third-party sites, such as Fandango.

We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap. We're working on getting things back up and running, and in the meantime, please keep trying our website and our partner sites! — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) April 2, 2019

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo thanked the fans in a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon that read, “Unbelievable. You guys are awesome.”