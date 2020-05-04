‘Avengers’ Assembled Again For the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
Our Avengers came back together again this past Saturday as they won a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, and we are going to need them to assemble once a month while we are still social distancing!
“Avengers: End Game” won Favorite Movie. Other winners included BTS named Favorite Music Group, Ariana Grande won Favorite Female Music Star and Shawn Mendes was voted Favorite Male Music Star. Descendants 3’s Dove Cameron won for Favorite Movie Actress and Jumanji: The Next Level’s Dwayne Johnson was elected Favorite Movie Actor. He took the opportunity to get a dig on Kevin Hart during his acceptance speech:
Kristen Bell showed up dressed as her “Frozen” character, Anna!
https://twitter.com/kbellsource/status/1256759834487279616?s=20
Henry Danger was voted Favorite Kids’ TV Show and its star Jace Norman won the title of Favorite Male TV Star. Stranger Things won in the Favorite Family TV Show category and Millie Bobby Brown won for Favorite Female TV Star. LeBron James was chosen Favorite Male Athlete and soccer great Alex Morgan was chosen Favorite Female Athlete.
