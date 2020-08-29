Avengers Assemble: Marvel Costars Remember Chadwick Boseman
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" stars President of Marvel Studios/Producer Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo at the Hand And Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
A true king. Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away after a 4 year battle with colon cancer. After being diagnosed in 2016, he didn’t let his diagnosis stand in his way from becoming the iconic superhero ‘Black Panther’. He continued to film ‘Black Panther’, ‘Avengers: End Game’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and so many other projects.
His friends and costars have assembled to remember this courageous, brave man.
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever
