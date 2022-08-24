“Avatar” Off Disney+ To Head To Theaters

To get you hyped for the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water hitting theaters this Christmas, director James Cameron and Disney have decided to re-release the original film in theaters in 4K September 23rd. Avatar has already been removed from Disney+ before the promotion, but it will be back sometime in the fall.

The movie was the highest-grossing film of all time until Avengers: Endgame dethroned it in 2019. A 2021 reissue in China bumped Avatar back up to its No. 1 spot, however, and we’ll bet this re-release will further cement its status.

The original also got a ton of awards, nabbing 9 Academy Awards nominations — including for Best Picture and Best Director — and wound up taking home the trophies for Best Cinematography, Production Design, and Visual FX. There are currently 4 planned sequels.