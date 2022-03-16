Autopsy Records For Bob Saget’s Death Permanently Banned For Release

While some of the materials regarding Bob Saget’s death have been permanently sealed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released its incident report on the matter. The police incident report shows that there was no evidence of foul play, and when Bob arrived at the hotel in the early morning after his standup gig, there were no signs that anything was wrong. The doctor who performed the autopsy noted that the fractures in Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor. In light of those findings, investigators reexamined Saget’s hotel room, but nothing could be identified as the definite “mechanism of injury.”
A Florida judge ruled that no photos nor body camera footage involving his sudden death can be released to media outlets.