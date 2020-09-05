Authentic Wins Kentucky Derby 146
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of empty grandstands as horses run the Susan's Girl ahead of the 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on September 04, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In a huge upset for Tiz the Law, Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146 with 8-1 odds!!!
Bob Baffert just snagged his 6th Derby win with Authentic who edged out Tiz the Law from a nontraditional Triple Crown bid. Huge congrats to jockey John Velazquez for his third Kentucky Derby win!