Australian Surfer Breaks New World Record With This Wave

November 10, 2023 7:29AM EST
Source: YouTube

Crikey!!  Australian pro surfer Laura Enever just crushed a 43.6-foot wave on a Hawaiian beach to set a new world record. Enever caught the wave on the Outer Reef in Oahu and set the women’s record for largest wave surfed paddled in.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Surf League (@wsl)

“I would never be in this position if it wasn’t for all the big wave surfers who have come before me and paved the way,” Enever said. “Especially the really brave, courageous females who have always inspired me.”

The previous record holder, Brazilian surfer Andrea Moller, also set her record on a Hawaiian beach.

