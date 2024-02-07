99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Austin Butler Shares Why He Didn’t Credit Vanessa Hudgens For Urging Him To Play Elvis

February 7, 2024 9:39AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s been a year since Austin Butler faced some backlash over not giving his then-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, credit for convincing him he needed to play Elvis. They had dated from 2011 to 2020, and internet sleuths put two and two together after hearing both Butler and Hudgens tell the same story about how he got the role.

Now he’s explaining to Esquire that he was trying to protect her privacy in preventing her from having to talk about it since she has moved on and married baseball player Cole Tucker.

 

More about:
Austin Butler
backlash
credit
elvis
Esquire
role
Vanessa Hudgens

POPULAR POSTS

1

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
2

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
3

Ethan The Dog Donated $28,000 To Nonprofit
4

High School Sweethearts Reconnect After 73 Years Apart!
5

Sofia Vergara Reveals The Reason For Her Divorce From Joe Manganiello

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE