99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Austin Butler Is Trying To Shake The Elvis Accent

February 6, 2023 10:58AM EST
Share

The Internet has pointed out that long after “Elvis” wrapped shooting, Austin Butler has been hanging on to his Elvis voice and accent. He explained on “The Graham Norton Show” that the movie was his sole purpose for three years, and he felt such a responsibility to get it right. And after all that time, it must have become part of the fiber of who he is. So much so that he didn’t realize it until he started to see it talked about online.

He has been a darling of the awards season, and is still basking in the glow of his Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

 

More about:
accent
Austin Butler
elvis
voice

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

The Netflix Loopholes You Need To Keep Sharing Your Password
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling
5

Adorable: Doggie Trust-Fall

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE