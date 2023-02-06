Austin Butler Is Trying To Shake The Elvis Accent

The Internet has pointed out that long after “Elvis” wrapped shooting, Austin Butler has been hanging on to his Elvis voice and accent. He explained on “The Graham Norton Show” that the movie was his sole purpose for three years, and he felt such a responsibility to get it right. And after all that time, it must have become part of the fiber of who he is. So much so that he didn’t realize it until he started to see it talked about online.

He has been a darling of the awards season, and is still basking in the glow of his Oscar nomination for Best Actor.