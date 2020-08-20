August Alsina Explains Why He Went Public With His Affair With Jada Pinkett-Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith shocked fans this summer when she came forward about a years-long “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, which happened after she and husband Will Smith decided to take a break from their marriage.
Alsina himself shocked Pinkett’s fans by breaking the news and it was only Alsina’s confession that ultimately forced Jada and Will to have that super-honest “Red Table Talk” about what really happened.
Alsina now reveals that the rumors he’d been “disrespectful” to Will Smith and their family with his actions became too much to handle, costing him business opportunities and his reputation. Jada refused to come forward, so he did instead.
He clarified that he never wanted his personal life in the news if he could avoid it, but stories about him and Jada were starting to affect how people saw him, and even his ability to earn a living.
Alsina said, “I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life. There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships. I could understand why it would look like I’m reckless or disrespectful so it really started to affect my livelihood, and I’m never okay with that.”
FULL STORY