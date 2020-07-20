August Alsina Drops “Entanglement” Song After Jada Pinkett-Smith Admits To Relationship
August Alsina released a new song, “Entanglements” to define exactly what Jada Pinkett Smith meant when she used that word to describe her relationship with Alsina. She said, “I got into an entanglement with August.”
August sings, “The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets,” on the new track with rapper Rick Ross.
During a recent interview, August said Jada’s decision to call their romance an “entanglement” was an accurate reflection of their time together.
He said, “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”
