Our buddy Audrey Nethery was back being a superstar again with yet another appearance on ” The Rachael Ray Show”.

She was showing off her cooking skills, talking about her first published cookbook (proceeds benefit the Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation) and backing with Sarah Michelle Gellar.

#superstar

Remember the one time Rachael sent her to perform in The Nutcracker??

Want to buy a cookbook?  Send an email to: Audreysdbabenefit@gmail.com

BTW…she’s pretty great at gingerbread houses too…