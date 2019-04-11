Astronomers Finally Get A Pic Of A Black Hole…And The Facebook Comments Are GOLD

Scientists have revealed the very first image of a black hole — and for some on social media, the glowing orange ring looks awfully familiar.

Black holes have extremely strong gravity, meaning anything that enters its event horizon, or point of no return, is swallowed up, according to NASA. In the image released Wednesday, the black hole is outlined by an orange ring that’s actually emission from hot gas swirling near its event horizon.

For many, the blurry image called to mind various other objects, including the Xbox 360’s infamous Ring of Death, or the Eye of Sauron, an evil symbol featured in Lord of the Rings.

The Facebook comments were fun too…

