Ashton Kutcher Reveals Mila Kunis Talked Him Out Of Going to Space and He Sold His Ticket

Ashton Kutcher had a ticket to fly into space on Virgin Galactic, but he sold it.
During a recent interview, Kutcher said that his wife made him think twice about flying to space. “My wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children,” Kutcher said in the interview.
Although Kutcher won’t be on the next flight to space that’s on July 11, he says that eventually, he will “get into space.”
Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Mila Kunis Convinced Him Not to Go to Space https://t.co/bd1M9qqO7j
— E! News (@enews) July 15, 2021
Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Mila Kunis Convinced Him Not to Go to Space https://t.co/bd1M9qqO7j
— E! News (@enews) July 15, 2021