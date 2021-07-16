      Weather Alert

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Mila Kunis Talked Him Out Of Going to Space and He Sold His Ticket

Jul 16, 2021 @ 6:43am
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: Sound Ventures Founder Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during Day 1 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 at Moscone Center on September 5, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Ashton Kutcher had a ticket to fly into space on Virgin Galactic, but he sold it.

During a recent interview, Kutcher said that his wife made him think twice about flying to space. “My wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children,” Kutcher said in the interview.

Although Kutcher won’t be on the next flight to space that’s on July 11, he says that eventually, he will “get into space.”

TAGS
Ashton Kutcher Family Mila Kunis space ticket
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Campfire Cones Look DELISH
Alien Abduction Contract
That Time Sam Was Named Cashier Of The Week At Walmart And The Internet Erupted
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Blocked From Going To The Gym For This Crazy Reason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On