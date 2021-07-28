Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Shock The Internet By Admitting They Only Bathe Their Kids When They “See Dirt”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed during their latest appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast that they don’t believe in bathing their kids with soap every day. “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” said Kutcher.
So what about themselves? While Kunis washes her face “twice a day,” she doesn’t use soap on her entire body every day. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else. I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”