Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch ‘Quarantine Wine’

You had me at “drinking for a good cause”! Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis are pairing wine and helping charities!
Mila and I are launching Quarantine Wine!
100% of the profits will go to Covid-19 relief efforts!#QuarantineWine #SocialDistancinghttps://t.co/kGJt9YFkEP pic.twitter.com/I7GCXOR5op
— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) April 19, 2020
