      Weather Alert

Artists With The Most Song References To Harmful Substances

Apr 11, 2022 @ 1:02pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

New York University School of Medicine analyzed chart hits between 2014 and 2020 and found that sixty percent of those songs have references to drinking, smoking, or drugs.

The worst offender was Drake with 23 videos, followed by Maroon 5 which had ten. Tying in third place were Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran, who all had seven. Other artists named in the study were Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Calvin Harris, One Direction, and Ariana Grande.

 

Do you think artists should be more conscious about not including this in their songs or videos?

TAGS
Drake Ed Sheeran harmful substances Maroon 5 NYU School of Medicine study Taylor Swift
POPULAR POSTS
Local Guy Has A Shot To Compete With Racing Greats
Will Smith Banned From Academy Events And Programs For 10 Years
Ben and Kelly's $20,000 Gas Giveaway
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again!
Missed Connections: PJ Girl And The Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On