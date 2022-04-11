Artists With The Most Song References To Harmful Substances

New York University School of Medicine analyzed chart hits between 2014 and 2020 and found that sixty percent of those songs have references to drinking, smoking, or drugs.
The worst offender was Drake with 23 videos, followed by Maroon 5 which had ten. Tying in third place were Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran, who all had seven. Other artists named in the study were Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Calvin Harris, One Direction, and Ariana Grande.
Do you think artists should be more conscious about not including this in their songs or videos?