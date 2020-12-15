Artists Team Up For Hope for The Holidays
Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, JP Saxe, Gosh Groban and Pentatonix will all be a part of Musicians on Call’s Hope for the Holidays. The virtual concert will be shared with their network of hospitals across the country, as well as 5,000 other hospitals and health systems.
The concert will be available on-demand for patients to view through this month. In a statement, Musicians on Call President and CEO Pete Griffin said, “It’s difficult for patients and caregivers to be in hospitals and away from their loved ones during the holiday season. And with the growing restrictions from the pandemic, this year will be the hardest of all.”
Visit MusiciansOnCall.org more more information.
