99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Artistic Swimming Is Fascinating The Internet

August 9, 2024 8:33AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Team USA’s amazing artistic swimming routine has taken the Internet by storm!  They have worked on perfecting the routine for three years, and stunned audience with the Moonwalking upside down! It earned them the silver medal, the first for the US in 20 years!

 

Many note the flawless hair and waterproof makeup too! There is MUCH that goes into that too!

MORE HERE

More about:
artistic swimming
Paris Olympics
Team USA

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
3

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington
4

Man Missing For Two Weeks At Red River Gorge Found
5

High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE