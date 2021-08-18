      Weather Alert

ARod Trolled With A Pizza From “Ben”…Takes The High Road Being “Grateful” For His Time With J.Lo

Aug 18, 2021 @ 7:05am

Somebody named Ben hit up the Florida-based online pizza joint Bulls Bears & Squares, and plunked down $141.32 to send some pies to Alex Rodriguez back on June 17. But the guy misspelled Ben’s last name without the K.  As in, “A-F-F-L-E-C.” Safe to say it probably wasn’t Ben Affleck…but the person knew the address of A-Rod’s rented Hamptons mansion. So they did their homework!

In the meantime, Alex is taking the high road in saying he’s “grateful” for the “incredible life” he had with his ex-fiancée.  “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” he told Entertainment Tonight.  He and his daughters — Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 — now have the “opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’”

 

