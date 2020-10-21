ARod And His Daughter Do A JLo Tik Tok Dance Challenge

Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha Alexander are getting dance lessons from one of the greats: Jennifer Lopez, of course!
Ahead of the Dodgers’ win over the Braves on Sunday, which took the Los Angeles team to the World Series, Rodriguez and his 15-year-old boogied to Lopez and Maluma’s new hit “Pa’ Ti,” performing some of the dance moves from the song’s music video.
Um…they cute.
View this post on Instagram
This is how excited I am about game 7!!! . How’d I do, @jlo ? #PaTiChallenge
A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Oct 18, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT
This is how excited I am about game 7!!! . How’d I do, @jlo ? #PaTiChallenge
A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Oct 18, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT
Lopez, 51, had nothing but praise for her fiancé in the comments section. “I love when you dance. 🤗😘😂,” she wrote, to which Rodriguez replied with a sunglasses-face emoji.