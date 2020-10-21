      Weather Alert

ARod And His Daughter Do A JLo Tik Tok Dance Challenge

Oct 21, 2020 @ 7:00am

Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha Alexander are getting dance lessons from one of the greats: Jennifer Lopez, of course!

Ahead of the Dodgers’ win over the Braves on Sunday, which took the Los Angeles team to the World Series, Rodriguez and his 15-year-old boogied to Lopez and Maluma’s new hit “Pa’ Ti,” performing some of the dance moves from the song’s music video.

Um…they cute.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is how excited I am about game 7!!! . How’d I do, @jlo ? #PaTiChallenge

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Lopez, 51, had nothing but praise for her fiancé in the comments section. “I love when you dance. 🤗😘😂,” she wrote, to which Rodriguez replied with a sunglasses-face emoji.

