Arnold Schwarzenegger Started A GoFundMe For Medical Supplies
On Tuesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger joined Edward Norton and a group of philanthropists in launching the Frontline Responders Fund, which hopes to raise $5 million in order to quickly put medical supplies in the hands of healthcare workers. There is a growing shortage of masks, gowns, and critical supplies, so when Schwarzenegger saw an opportunity to help, he didn’t hesitate to drop a $1 million donation and lend his name to the campaign:
“Our doctors, nurses and hospital staff are the real action heroes of this crisis. I just play one in the movies. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to provide them with personal protective equipment right now to keep them safe as they fight this virus, so when I heard about Flexport.org’s plan, this was a no-brainer to me,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger. “With all of the courageous work they are doing on the frontlines to keep us safe, buying a few hundred thousand masks with a million dollars is the least I can do. Please take a moment to join me in supporting our heroes.”
FULL STORY