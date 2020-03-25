      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Arnold Schwarzenegger Started A GoFundMe For Medical Supplies

Mar 25, 2020 @ 9:54am

On Tuesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger joined  Edward Norton and a group of philanthropists in launching the Frontline Responders Fund, which hopes to raise $5 million in order to quickly put medical supplies in the hands of healthcare workers. There is a growing shortage of masks, gowns, and critical supplies, so when Schwarzenegger saw an opportunity to help, he didn’t hesitate to drop a $1 million donation and lend his name to the campaign:

“Our doctors, nurses and hospital staff are the real action heroes of this crisis. I just play one in the movies. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to provide them with personal protective equipment right now to keep them safe as they fight this virus, so when I heard about Flexport.org’s plan, this was a no-brainer to me,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger. “With all of the courageous work they are doing on the frontlines to keep us safe, buying a few hundred thousand masks with a million dollars is the least I can do. Please take a moment to join me in supporting our heroes.”

FULL STORY

TAGS
Arnold Schwarzenegger Edward Norton Frontline Responders Fund GoFundMe healthcare workers medical supplies
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE