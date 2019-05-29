Arnold Schwarzenegger is 71 and Rapping

You’re never to old to follow your dreams they say, even if it’s rapping at 71 years!

Arnold Schwarzenegger rapped in a new song called “Pump it Up”, with Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier.  It talks about achieving your goals and motivation.

On the plus side, he made sure to even throws in his famous “Terminator” catch phrases, ‘I’ll be back’ and ‘Hasta la vista, baby’. The music video is full of clips with Schwarzenegger working out in the gym, cycling around Los Angeles and throwback clips of his bodybuilder days. You do you Arnold! Check it out!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Justin Bieber Gets Pulled Over; No Plates, No Problem! A Snippet Into Billie Eilish’s Mind Elton John Struggled to Watch “Rocketman” The Jonas Brothers Are Now Authors!? Will Smith Snuck In A Theater And Watched Aladdin Crosswalk The Musical: Aladdin
Comments