Arnold Schwarzenegger is 71 and Rapping

You’re never to old to follow your dreams they say, even if it’s rapping at 71 years!

Arnold Schwarzenegger rapped in a new song called “Pump it Up”, with Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier. It talks about achieving your goals and motivation.

On the plus side, he made sure to even throws in his famous “Terminator” catch phrases, ‘I’ll be back’ and ‘Hasta la vista, baby’. The music video is full of clips with Schwarzenegger working out in the gym, cycling around Los Angeles and throwback clips of his bodybuilder days. You do you Arnold! Check it out!