The trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is bound to make fans GIDDY.

There is a new generation of fighters as well as the original characters. Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor and of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back.

James Cameron is producing this film which is a big deal since it’s his first involvement in the Terminator universe since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.