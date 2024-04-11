99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Arkansas Announces John Calipari As Their New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

April 11, 2024 10:11AM EDT
As expected, John Calipari was introduced with much fan fare at a press conference as the new men’s basketball head coach for Arkansas.

The 65-year-old Calipari signed a five-year contract with Arkansas with a base annual salary of $7 million through April 2029 with a maximum of two automatic rollover years for NCAA Tournament appearances that would extend the contract to 2031.

