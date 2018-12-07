Ariana Grande’s “Woman of the Year” Speech Has Us In Our Feelings

Ariana Grande accepted her “Woman of the Year” award last night at the Billboard Awards and kept it refreshingly real with us.

She took the stage in a super poofy short dress and teased herself saying “Thank you so much for coming to my Quinceañera, I appreciate it.” Funny and hot? Yesss, queen!!!

Next she went on to tell us that she felt “completely undeserving” and followed it with a thank you to her team. Most importantly, she mentioned what she considers success and the reality of its struggles.

Ariana said, “I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life. A lot of people would look at someone in my position right now as an artist that could be at her peak and think, ‘She’s really got her sh*t together, she’s really on it. She’s got it all.’ And I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f–k I’m doing.”

That hit deep girl. We can all relate to this in a way. She then laughed it off with grace and said to her fans, “It’s been a very conflicting one, and I just want to say if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter for you brings, you’re not alone in that.”

She also said, “I’m really looking forward to embracing whatever happens and whatever comes my way.”

Keep your chin up Ariana!

You can catch more of the Billboard awards below!