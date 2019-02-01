Ariana Grande Tries To Fix Her Botched Tattoo…And It’s A Little Worse

Ariana Grande got a new tattoo…on the palm of her hand…and it is a bit of a fail.

It was Japanese symbols that was supposed to mean ‘7 Rings’, the name of her new album. But some characters were left out, so it actually means “BBQ grill”. LOL

She took to Twitter (in a since deleted tweet) to acknowledge the mistake saying “It hurt like f*** n still looks tight. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last…also, a huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”

UPDATE:

She tried to “fix” her new palm tattoo, but made it worse. She added the Japanese character for “finger,” but the “placement is off” and it actually now reads “Japanese BBQ finger”, or ”Japanese BBQ grill finger.” It could also be interpreted as “Ring seven finger,” or “Seven finger ring.”

