STREAMING
PRESENTED BY
Garfield
3pm-7pm
Social
Apps
Smart Home
JustAsk-Badge

Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Trailer Is An Ode To Mean Girls

The star-studded video reunites the original cast of “Mean Girls.”

This year has been filled with ups and downs for Ariana Grande. She’s dealt with the passing of Mac Miller, her failed engagement to Pete Davidson, and everything in between.
She’s been emotional on social media but music is helping her cope with everything.
She recently released the amazing song ‘thank u, next’ and he response has been so good that a video is in the works.
Grande has been teasing the release of the upcoming clip online by sharing footage inspired by her favorite romantic comedies.

coming soon

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

To fuel anticipation, Ari has released a teaser clip in advance of the full version, featuring a Mean Girls cast reunion and plenty of gossipy references.

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The video seems to  includes appearances by Troye Sivan, Jonathan Bennett, Stefanie Drummond, and more.

Like in Mean Girls, the video is filled with chitchat about the artist’s life as one girl says, “One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we can be pregnant at the same time. Turns out it was just a rumor.”

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alessia Cara – Not Today Drake’s “God’s Plan” Reaches Diamond Status Strawberry Rice Krispies Cereal Coming Soon The 1975 Cover Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”: Watch Jerry Springer is Getting a Court Show Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s Slipped Into Fans’ DMs
Comments