Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next Album Has Made Me And The Internet Very Emotional

INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Ariana is dropping albums quicker than we cna order our iced coffee!

She dropped her new album “Thank U, Next” and a music video for “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” at once, and the internet can barely contain their excitement.

All I can say is WOW!

Fans jumped straight on Twitter to express their pure emotion for the album, and the reactions are almost just as good as the album.

me trying to find one bad song on #thankunext … pic.twitter.com/tryn68zpMt — joseph (@stussyjoseph) February 8, 2019

Wow she really dropped an album of 12 unskipable songs… a masterpiece #thankunext pic.twitter.com/RIJr4Hpinh — Ｈｏｎｅｙｂａｂｙ (@ohsnapitzani) February 8, 2019

ariana: im so effing needy

me: YASSSS me

ariana: i need my space!

me: okay also me!!!! — enya (@en_jajaja) February 8, 2019

Me absolutely banging to Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored while laying next to my boyfriend #ThankUNext pic.twitter.com/u76fxLzpS8 — Ella (@ellarosebudd) February 8, 2019

everyone is tweeting “NASA” and I was super scared something was about to happen to Earth but then I realized, it’s just Ariana releasing more bops. We’re all safe. — Sawyer Knight (@SawyerKnight) February 8, 2019

wait ghostin is about ariana missing mac and feeling bad bc she knows she’s breaking pete’s heart bc he knows he can’t compare…..i pic.twitter.com/xhKb58xuak — (@notlipglosse) February 8, 2019

when Ariana said ” I’m a girl with a whole lot of baggage ” I felt that. #thankunext pic.twitter.com/Meyq9uwICk — hlale. (@hla_le) February 8, 2019

This album will definitely have you feeling all emotions and just think, she hasn’t even started her Sweetener Tour!