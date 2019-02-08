Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next Album Has Made Me And The Internet Very Emotional

Ariana is dropping albums quicker than we cna order our iced coffee!

She dropped her new album “Thank U, Next” and a music video for “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” at once, and the internet can barely contain their excitement.

All I can say is WOW!

Fans jumped straight on Twitter to express their pure emotion for the album, and the reactions are almost just as good as the album.

 

 

This album will definitely have you feeling all emotions and just think, she hasn’t even started her Sweetener Tour!

