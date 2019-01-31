Ariana Grande’s New Palm Tattoo Does Not Mean What She Intended…Oops And LOL

Ariana Grande got a new tattoo…on the palm of her hand…and it is a bit of a fail.

It was Japanese symbols that was supposed to mean ‘7 Rings’, the name of her new album. But some characters were left out, so it actually means “BBQ grill”. LOL

She took to Twitter (in a since deleted tweet) to acknowledge the mistake saying “It hurt like f*** n still looks tight. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last…also, a huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”

