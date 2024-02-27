99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ariana Grande’s New Album Will Feature Her Nonna

February 27, 2024 5:09PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Ariana Grande has released her tracklist for the upcoming album “eternal sunshine” and there’s a sweet feature on there at the end… Her grandmother, Nonna, Marjorie Grande, is on it!

Peep her Instagram post with her full list of songs expects out on March 8:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

  1. Intro (End of the World)
  2. Bye
  3. Don’t Wanna Breakup Again
  4. Saturn Returns Interlude
  5. Eternal Sunshine
  6. Supernatural
  7. True Story
  8. The Boy Is Mine
  9. Yes, And?
  10. We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
  11. I Wish I Hated You
  12. Imperfect for You
  13. Ordinary Things (feat. Nonna)

The day after her album release, Ari will appear on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest with host Josh Brolin!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

More about:
Album
Ariana Grande
celebrity new
eternal sunshine
Grandma
grandmother
new album
New Music
nonna

POPULAR POSTS

1

Pitbull Reimagines Dolly Parton's "9 To 5" In New Song
2

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman's Life
3

Louisville Restaurant Week 2024
4

What Taylor And Travis Said To Each Other After The Super Bowl
5

YouTube Mom Ruby Franke Sentenced In Child Abuse Case

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE