Ariana Grande’s New Album Will Feature Her Nonna
February 27, 2024 5:09PM EST
Ariana Grande has released her tracklist for the upcoming album “eternal sunshine” and there’s a sweet feature on there at the end… Her grandmother, Nonna, Marjorie Grande, is on it!
Peep her Instagram post with her full list of songs expects out on March 8:
- Intro (End of the World)
- Bye
- Don’t Wanna Breakup Again
- Saturn Returns Interlude
- Eternal Sunshine
- Supernatural
- True Story
- The Boy Is Mine
- Yes, And?
- We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- I Wish I Hated You
- Imperfect for You
- Ordinary Things (feat. Nonna)
The day after her album release, Ari will appear on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest with host Josh Brolin!
