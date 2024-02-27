Ariana Grande’s New Album Will Feature Her Nonna

Source: YouTube

Ariana Grande has released her tracklist for the upcoming album “eternal sunshine” and there’s a sweet feature on there at the end… Her grandmother, Nonna, Marjorie Grande, is on it!

Peep her Instagram post with her full list of songs expects out on March 8:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Intro (End of the World) Bye Don’t Wanna Breakup Again Saturn Returns Interlude Eternal Sunshine Supernatural True Story The Boy Is Mine Yes, And? We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) I Wish I Hated You Imperfect for You Ordinary Things (feat. Nonna)

The day after her album release, Ari will appear on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest with host Josh Brolin!