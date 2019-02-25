Ariana Grande Will Make Her Triumphant Return to Manchester

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester!

Two years after the devastating Manchester terrorist attack that took place during one of Ariana Grande’s 2017 tour stops in the northwest England city, the 25-year-old — who is an honorary Manchester citizen — will make her triumphant return.

Grande is set to headline the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 25, 2019