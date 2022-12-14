Ariana Grande Will Be Celebrity Guest Judge For This Show

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

Ariana Grande will return to Ru Paul’s Drag Race for the 15th season! Catch her as the celebrity guest judge!

Entertainment Weekly says this will be her first time back on the show’s panel since the 7th season in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace)

You’ll see her on an episode Friday, January 6. Make sure you’ve got it on MTV though! They’re moving it over from VH1.