Ariana Grande Talks Her Infatuation With Serial Killers When She Was Younger

Source: YouTube

Consider the fascination with true crime in recent times while you take this in. Ariana Grande recently went on Podcrushed, a podcast with Penn Badgley who just starred in her “the boy is mine” video, where she revealed she was infatuated with serial killers when she was younger.

Ironically, Penn Badgley plays a serial killer, Joe Goldberg, in You on Netflix. And at 29:48, Penn points out that Ari starred alongside another serial killer actor, Evan Peters for the “we can’t be friends” video:

Is it a serial killer tour?

That’s when Ariana admits that she was admits it around the 30:20 mark:

No, but I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger. It’s not nothing. My one thing aside is that, um, years ago before the Dahmer series [on Netflix] in a Q&A … with young fans at the time, it was like I think it was like in between like me being Cat [on Sam and Cat on Nickelodeon] and pop stuff so it was like a younger group, but it was with a parent. Someone said, “if you could have dinner with anyone living or or dead who who would it be?” And I was like, “oh, you’re so cute. Um, Mom and Dad is it okay if I give the real answer?” And they were like, “sure, I guess, what’s the answer?” and I was like, “um, I mean Jeffrey Dahmer’s pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him.” Like, you know maybe with a third party or something, but I have questions.

Penn and Ariana go on to offer more context to the podcast audience that Ari was raised by a mother who is “gothy” who loves horror and Halloween.