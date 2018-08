Ariana Grande Starts Performance Over for Fan Who Wasn’t Recording

Sunday, Ariana Grande proved how much she loves her fans by starting over a performance of her song, “Raindrops.”

Grande was about to perform her title track “Raindrops” from the Sweetener album when a fan yelled, “Wait, I wasn’t recording,” and Ariana stopped waited and then started over again!

OMG I SAID WAIT I WASNT READY START AGAIN AND ARIANA FUCKING HEARD ME AND STARTED AGAIN!!!! 😂😂😂 #SweetenerSessionsLA #SweetenerSessions pic.twitter.com/uUnJgCVEcc — Urge (@urge4sergee) August 26, 2018

What an amazing artist and person! No wonder why her fans love her so much!