Ariana Grande Shares Her Thoughts On ‘Wicked’ As Filming Wraps

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

Ariana Grande let out her emotions on Instagram Stories as filming wrapped for the movie adaptation of the musical ‘Wicked.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

According to Entertainment Weekly, her now-expired story read:

Every single person that worked on these films was not only the absolute best at what they do, but made every single day for over a year feel so incredibly safe, kind, and thoughtful, and inspired every day as if it were always the first, How something so much bigger than all of us could feel so intimate and small and warm is beyond me, but it starts from the top.

Ariana Grande will portray Glinda the Good Witch. The movie is expected to release in November 2024.

Her 7th album, “eternal sunshine” will drop on March 8.