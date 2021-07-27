Ariana Grande Shares Behind-The-Scenes From “The Voice”

Ariana Grande is giving you a taste of what it’s like to be the newest guest judge on “The Voice”. She’s already pretty attached to her new coworkers and excited for season 21!
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)
Kelly Clarkson shared a teaser too!
The coaches took camping to a whole new level 😂🏕 The new promo for @NBCTheVoice comes out tomorrow y'all! #TheVoice #TeamKelly pic.twitter.com/UjRsEbSLtq
— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 26, 2021
