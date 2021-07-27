      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Shares Behind-The-Scenes From “The Voice”

Jul 27, 2021 @ 9:19am

Ariana Grande is giving you a taste of what it’s like to be the newest guest judge on “The Voice”.  She’s already pretty attached to her new coworkers and excited for season 21!

 

 

Kelly Clarkson shared a teaser too!

