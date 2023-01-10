Ariana Grande Shares Advice On Being In The Public Eye

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead. More than 800 related events are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande shared her expertise on being a public figure with the hopefuls on RuPaul’s Drag Race. In case you missed it, she was the guest judge for this show this week.

When asked for her best advice for coming into the public eye, she answered,

One of the hardest things that you’ll face is knowing what deserves your energy and doesn’t… And deciding what to take in and what not to.