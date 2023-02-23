Ariana Grande Shares A Peek At New Music

Ariana Grande posted a video showing her in the studio recording for a friend after a 14-hour day on the set (of “Wicked” where she’s playing Glinda). That ‘friend’…is The Weeknd. They’ve done several collabos in the past, and this verse is for the remix of his 2016 song “Die for You”.

The film adaptation of “Wicked” will be broken up into two movies they are filming together, out Christmas 2024 and 2025.