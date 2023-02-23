99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ariana Grande Shares A Peek At New Music

February 23, 2023 10:15AM EST
Ariana Grande posted a video showing her in the studio recording for a friend after a 14-hour day on the set (of “Wicked” where she’s playing Glinda). That ‘friend’…is The Weeknd. They’ve done several collabos in the past, and this verse is for the remix of his 2016 song “Die for You”.

 

The film adaptation of “Wicked” will be broken up into two movies they are filming together, out Christmas 2024 and 2025.

