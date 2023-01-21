Ariana Grande Serenades TikTok With “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’ll be a minute before you can see the Wicked films with Ariana Grande playing Glinda (or Galinda if you’re picky about the story). People says it won’t be until December 2024 when the first of them will release.

But until then, we’re seeing changes from Ari for the production, like her blonde hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

It looks like she’s in full Oz Mode on TikTok now as well. She recently posted a video of her own rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

@arianagrande wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment 🙂 keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love. ♬ original sound – arianagrande

Some users commented that she used a more Broadway-style approach to the song or even something like a Disney princess — just another skill she has!

Now to figure out where to get one of those luscious-looking blanket wraps she’s wearing in the video because OMG NEED.