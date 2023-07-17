Ariana Grande Separates From Husband

INDIO, CA – APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

It was May 15, 2021 when we were all fawning over the little details of Ariana Grande’s marriage to Dalton Gomez. According to People, that love story is coming to a close after just over 2 years of marriage.

People’s source confirms,

The Positions artist, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, separated earlier this year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship

TMZ pointed out over the weekend that Ari was photographed at Wimbledon without her wedding ring.