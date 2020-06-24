Ariana Grande Sent Food Trucks to Kentucky Expo Center During Primary
INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
All eyes were on Kentucky on June 23rd watching the primary take place. Even Ariana Grande caught wind of the situation and went ahead and sent food trucks and coffee trucks to everyone waiting in line!
Enjoy and use your voice…we need you.