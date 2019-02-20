Ariana Grande Rules The Billboard Chart…And Surprises The Cutest Little Boy Band

Ariana Grande’s fans decided to boycott her single “7 Rings” and you may be thinking #savage!

But this is why. Thank U, Next The first two singles from the album, “Thank U, Next” (the title song and “7 Rings” both) debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart — and the latter still reigns at number one, its third consecutive week after its release. So in order for her third single, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”, to do the same, “7 Rings” had to be knocked off it’s high horse. And that happened. So now Ariana has now joined the Beatles as one of the only artists to secure the top 3 spots on the Billboard charts. On the most recent Billboard Hot 100 list, Ariana claims 11 of the Top 40 spots with songs off her record, “Thank You, Next.”

BTW…she surprised superfans TNT Boys from “The World’s Best” and it was a cuteness explosion.