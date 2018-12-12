Ariana Grande Releasing Another Song This Week

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Just as we’re beginning to catch our breath after the release of “thank u, next,” Ariana Grande’s got us hyperventilating again.

The pop star shared the news that she’d be releasing another single THIS WEEK

Naturally Arianators worldwide lost their collective minds…

Ari has teased this track, along with “7 Rings” and “A Little Bit Needy” in both the “thank u, next” and “Breathin” videos and recently hinted at “Imagine” being the next offering from her fifth studio album, thank u, next.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Can Millennials Open a Can of Tuna? Bread Is Back Carb Lovers!! Matchmaker Mom Goes Viral After Trying To Get Her Son A Date 50 Cent Doesn’t Want Cardi B to Divorce Offset McDonald’s Is Giving Us Cheesy Bacon Fries Pentatonix – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
Comments