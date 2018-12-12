Ariana Grande Releasing Another Song This Week

Just as we’re beginning to catch our breath after the release of “thank u, next,” Ariana Grande’s got us hyperventilating again.
The pop star shared the news that she’d be releasing another single THIS WEEK
‘imagine’ thursday night
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 11, 2018
Ari has teased this track, along with “7 Rings” and “A Little Bit Needy” in both the “thank u, next” and “Breathin” videos and recently hinted at “Imagine” being the next offering from her fifth studio album, thank u, next.