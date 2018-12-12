Ariana Grande Releasing Another Song This Week

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Just as we’re beginning to catch our breath after the release of “thank u, next,” Ariana Grande’s got us hyperventilating again.

The pop star shared the news that she’d be releasing another single THIS WEEK

‘imagine’ thursday night — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 11, 2018

Naturally Arianators worldwide lost their collective minds…

not to make this about me but this is exactly what i need this week — Hannah Ellis (@hannnahellis) December 12, 2018

@tori_lis ? ill call out of work Right Now dont play with me — y’all walker (@briasux) December 12, 2018

Ari has teased this track, along with “7 Rings” and “A Little Bit Needy” in both the “thank u, next” and “Breathin” videos and recently hinted at “Imagine” being the next offering from her fifth studio album, thank u, next.