Ariana Grande Released A New Song And May Have Revealed Private Info

Ariana Grande just dropped a new song with Victoria Monét called, “Monopoly” and it’s got fans speculating that she’s bisexual because of one lyric in the song.

In the song, Grande sings, “I like women and men(yeah).”

When fans heard the lyric they quickly took to social media, “if Ariana is bisexual and this is her way of coming out I’m so proud of her,” said one person Twitter.

Another was still up in the air on the lyrics and said, “Ariana better be bisexual and not queer baiting us or we’re going to have a problem!”

I think its just a fun, catchy song, and it works well as the hook.