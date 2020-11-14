      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Performed At The Adult Swim Festival

Nov 14, 2020 @ 7:02am

Ariana Grande jumped on stage with Thundecat during the Adult Swim Festival!

She performed his song “Them Changes” on stage at the virtual festival. What connects her to Adult Swim or Thundercat?  Her ex, Mac Miller.

Mac and Thundercat collaborated many times and in fact recorded an entire album together. Says Thundercat in a recent interview, “It feels like Ariana and I are forever connected through Mac, and this is part of the healing process.”

She shared her thanks in a Tweet:

Love this friendship!

